BISMARCK (WCIA) — It is officially game week for high schoolers around Illinois, as the IHSA football season gets kicked off on Friday.

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin is a team to keep an eye on as always. Michael Hackman becomes the team’s main running threat, with Carson Stevenson moving into the QB1 role. But eyes are focused on Week 1 with Clifton Central.

“First game’s going to be real tough,” head coach Mark Dodd says. “Clifton Central returns a lot of kids back and we were able to beat them last year in the first game so I think they have a little motivation there and they’re a good program with a good staff. So we’re definitely focusing on that first game for sure.”