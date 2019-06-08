Mt. Zion softball falls by just one-run in State Finals against Sycamore Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) -- In sports, you have to take the good with the bad. The good, Mt. Zion jumped out to a 10-3 lead after 3. Then came the bad. 5 errors in total allowed Sycamore to come back and walk off on the Braves in 9 innings.

"I think we just coasted. We thought that we had it and we shouldn't do that," says Kynzie Wrigley. "We need to keep fighting and keep putting the pressure on and we just didn't do that today."

This is the third game at state in two years for Mt. Zion. All three of the games have been decided by one run.

"I called last year to get my scouting report, two friends I have up there and they said 'You'll get killed at state'. I'm like 'Uh thanks, that's great reinforcement there. Called a guy today about this team here and he goes 'Ah, they'll kill ya'. I'm proud of our kids because, like you said, we were one run away today," says head coach Greg Blakey. "One run in each of those games and they're good teams and I think we're a good team too so I'm proud of the way our kids fight, I'm proud of the way our kids battle. I think we're a good team too."

Mt. Zion will play Bishop McNamara in the 3rd place game Saturday, June 7th at 9 a.m.