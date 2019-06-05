Mt. Zion headed back to state with one goal in mind Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WCIA -- A super-sectional trophy and a trip back to state was all part of the plan for Mt. Zion, but it doesn't end there.

"We want a State Championship," Mt. Zion senior catcher Dayna Kennedy said. "And we're bringing one home this year."

It's a goal that's been on their mind since they finished fourth at state last season in the program's first trip to the Final Four.

"Last year, after having a guy tell me we can't play with anyone up there because we're from down-state, and then being a run short each game, I'm very comfortable with where we're going with the games up there," Mt. Zion head coach Greg Blakey said.

And there's no doubt Mt. Zion has more confidence this time around. Junior Audrey Eades leads the team with 41 RBI's this season, while striking out more than 100 batters in the circle. Kennedy hit 10 home-runs this season, and has committed to play Division I softball at Illinois State. It's a roster chock-full of talent, but the Braves also have a mostly-veteran team, returning all but two players from last year.

"It was different for us," Eades said about this season and playing with expectations. "But this year I know were gonna come out with everything we can, and we're gonna get that State Championship."

It all starts on Friday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. when Mt. Zion faces Syacmore in the Class 3A state semifinals at EastSide Centre in East Peoria.