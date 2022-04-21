CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Karah Moore is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Charleston junior softball player is leading the Trojans to an 11-2 start to the season, with a team high .488 batting average and 0.82 earned run average in the circle. Moore has been Charleston’s ace the past two seasons and is already committed to play for Lake Land College. After winning three straight regionals, Moore and her teammates have their sights set on an even deeper postseason run starting next month.

Moore is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//