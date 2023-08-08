MONTICELLO (WCIA) — Luke Teschke is taking over under center for Monticello football leading the Sages and the senior is up for the challenge.

“There’s a lot of pressure playing quarterback, especially for Coach Welter,” Teschke said. “I’m excited for it, I’m ready and I’m just ready for the season to start.”

Teschke slides into the QB1 spot replacing Drew Sheppard, who graduated. It’s the second straight year the program will have a new quarterback but head coach Cully Welter says he likes what Teschke brings to the table, especially with his arm. Teschke plans to play baseball in college, already committed to pitch for Illinois State.

“He’s a versatile athlete,” Welter said. “He’s a dual-threat type kid, and he’s had a pretty good summer.”

“‘(Te)Schke’ coming in, he’s got that arm. Baseball, ya know?” Monticello senior wide receiver Raiden Colbert said. “Throws hard, he’s got a cannon. I love him throwing me the ball.”

Teschke will look to give a boost to the Monticello offense this fall. The Sages averaged 27.9 points per game in 2022, a respectable number, but still worst among Illini Prairie Conference playoff qualifiers. The defense allowed just 19.3 points per game, third best among all IPC teams, as the Sages made their 13th-straight playoff appearance under Welter, finishing the season 5-5.

Monticello opens the 2023 season visiting St. Joseph-Ogden



