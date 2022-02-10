GILMAN (WCIA) — Auston Miller is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Clifton Central/Iroquois West wrestler won the 182 pound El Paso-Gridley Regional over the weekend improving to 27-10 on the season. Miller has had an eventful few months after enlisting in the Army to start 2022. Now he is trying to make his first trip to state to cap off his high school wrestling career as a sectional champ.

“Very awesome. You know it’s just special to me because I’ve never made it to first and second place so to me it’s an awesome feeling to get that win is super special,” says Miller.

