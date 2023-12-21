WATSEKA (WCIA) — Haven Meyer is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Watseka senior guard is averaging 12 points, four steals and two assists per game for the Warriors this season, helping them jump out to a 12-1 start. Meyer was named an All-Tournament selection at the Cissna Park Tip-off Tournament as well, she also runs track and plays volleyball.

“I think our season is going really, really well,” Meyer said. “I think what’s working really well for us is having a fast paced offense, pushing the ball in transition and being very aggressively defensively. I think I’ve gotten more comfortable playing with my teammates and running the offense has really helped me learn to score in those offenses.”

Meyer is on student council and a National Honor Society member as well. She is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give away to one boy and one girl at the end of the school year. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next athlete of the week, we’d love to hear from you. Fill out the short nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//