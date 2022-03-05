EFFINGHAM (WCIA) — It’s a game winning shot still being talked about today and was picked up as number 2 on Sportscenter’s Top 10 list this morning.

Meridian senior Graham Meisenhelter hit a game winning three-quarters court shot to win the game in double overtime over Tuscola 82-79, but he wasn’t the only one with a huge shot. Senior Riley Day hit a three a few minutes before in the first overtime period. Both players helping send the Hawks to the super sectional.

“I can’t believe that happened. It doesn’t even seem real,” Meisenhelter said. “I mean, it’s awesome. Great team effort all around. I mean, we have a drive, we never give up. That’s just how we are.”



“I’m hoping we can get to state and move past whoever won tonight,” Day said.

One game stands between Meridian and State. They head to Carbondale to take on Steeleville in the super sectionals this Monday.

At 2A, Monticello faces IPC for Central Catholic at the Bank of Springfield Center. Teutopolis also plays in Carbondale, they take on Nashville.

At 3A, Sacred Heart-Griffin stays in Springfield as they look to play in Champaign for a title.