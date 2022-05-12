TERRE HAUTE, In. (WCIA) — Mattoon softball visited a red hot Terre Haute North.

After falling behind five-nothing the Mattoon bats woke up, Emma Longcor drills one off the fence in left-center for an RBI double. Mattoon down 5-3.

4th inning, Elizabeth Enlow with a base hit to right to bring in two and give Mattoon the lead at 6-5. Top of 5th, Enlow up again and she goes down the right field line. More runs come in and she’ll head to second.

Mattoon scored 14 runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings combine to rally to win this game 14-7.