CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — With one week until the start of the high school football season, Central is ready to take a step forward after a 2-7 season last year.

Head coach Tim Turner will be looking for a higher offensive output over 2021, as they scored 58 points over the season. With another year in the system, the head man has confidence they will take a step forward.

“I think the best thing to do is stick to what we do,” Turner said. “That’s exactly what we’re going to do. We spent the off season getting in some pretty good work, kind of learning our system a little bit more. So I’m excited about what we’re able where we’re going to be able to do this fall.”

“We are a whole lot stronger,” senior Seth Bowers said. “We’re the guys who lost together have even gotten closer than they were before. So we’re coming in a much tighter group than we were last year. I’m proud where we we’re at.”

The Maroons open Week One at Normal West.