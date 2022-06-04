PEORIA (WCIA) — Maroa-Forsyth baseball finishes their season 32-3 after falling to Columbia 4-1 on Saturday to take Fourth Place in IHSA 2A Baseball.

Pitcher Jaxson Grubbs had six strikeouts over 6,2 innings. He also had the only run of the game, going deep in the third inning.

“I love these guys you know. These are my brothers, and it feels great to go out like this,” senior Jaxson Grubbs said. “We haven’t made it here in 27 years so that’s something special we’ll think about that forever.”

“It’s a special group. They were all baseball all in from Day 1,” head coach Sean Martin said. “That’s all you ask for as a coach that you get a bunch of kids that love this game.”