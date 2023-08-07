MAROA (WCIA) — Maroa-Forsyth football once again has high expectations and the experience to once again be the team to beat. The Trojans return 19 of 22 starters from last year’s team that finished 12-1, just one win shy of making a trip to state. It was the 14th time in head coach Josh Jostes’ career he’s guided a team to double-digit wins, and the Hall of Fame coach feels like he has the potential to once again be in position to do that once again this fall.

“It doesn’t get much more experienced than that, maybe the most experienced group that I’ve ever brought,” Jostes said on Monday after the first practice of training camp.

The Trojans will once again be paced by do-it-all player Kaiden Maurer, who threw 14 touchdown passes and rushed for 14 more last season. The quarterback had 1,339 all-purpose yards and gets his top receiver back in Zayn Giles. The biggest loss is Aiden Riser, who led the team in tackles and touchdowns.



“We’ve got a chip on our shoulder from last year’s loss to Tri-Valley here,” Maroa-Forsyth senior offensive lineman Andy Munjoy said. “We’re just really looking to go back to state this year.”



“Obviously at Maroa you’re always going to learn how to win,” Maroa-Forsyth senior quarterback Kaiden Maurer said. “With only losing, I think it was three or four seniors, maybe two or three starters. Obviously it raises our confidence level and gets our head in the right mind space.”

Maroa-Forsyth opens its season Aug. 25 hosting Pleasant Plains.