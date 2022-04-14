MATTOON (WCIA) — The 2021-2022 school year is coming to a close and we are honoring some remarkable athletes. Mallory Ramage is WCIA 3’s Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Mallory Ramage knew right away she could leave her mark on the Mattoon girls basketball program, more so than just on the court.

“When I got my first offer for basketball, I thought, ‘This is real and I’m getting really serious about it,” Ramage said.

The Mattoon point guard did exactly that, becoming the Green Wave’s all-time leading scorer with 2,486 points. Even with a shortened COVID season, the four year starter exceeded a nearly 30 year record by 700 points.

“I knew that I wanted it, I knew that I wanted to work hard,” Ramage said. “It’s definitely meant a lot, it’s taken a lot of hard work to get that.”

“She can score from anywhere on the floor, she can score with two, three people on her,” Former Mattoon Head Basketball Coach Amanda Aydt said. “She finds a way to put the ball in the basket.”

Ramage’s scoring prowess helped lead the Green Wave to two Apollo Conference and regional titles in her four years, including a run to the Sweet 16 in February. It set the program record for wins in a season with 30 and with that, bringing much needed attention to girls sports.

“I really wanted to do that, I wanted to make girls basketball more popular here,” Ramage said. “I wanted people to know we’re good and we can do just as good as any other team here.”

“Looking in the stands, in the crowd I’m sure there’s a lot of younger players that look up to her and want to follow in her footsteps and accomplish the things that she has accomplished,” Aydt said. “It really builds the program.”

Now Ramage will look to do the same in the Windy City, having signed this past fall with Loyola. She’ll have to impress a new staff with a coaching change, but is determined to keep the success going.

“My goals are just to go in there and work hard. I’m really excited to play at the next level and I just know I’m going to work hard and do whatever it takes,” Ramage said.

She’ll get to work with the Ramblers as WCIA 3 Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Here’s a look at some of our past girls basketball players of the year: