PEORIA (WCIA) — Mahomet-Seymour softball placed fourth in state after a 1-0 loss to Antioch. This is the farther Mahomet-Seymour has made it in school history.

While it wasn’t the results they wanted, coach and players say they are glad to be apart of history and make it to Peoria.

“We definitely have returners,” Head coach James Heinold said. “Our infield are sophomores and freshman and then we got some outfielders that are. We had Brooke Howard who was injured. She’s a junior so she’ll be coming back next year. So I mean I’m really looking forward to what we have coming back next year. We’re going to have a solid group again next year.”

“I couldn’t even ask for a better season,” senior pitcher Karley Yergler said. “Just being here in general is just so awesome and with the best teammates I could ever ask for is just such an amazing experience and I’m so glad that we’re here.”

The Bulldogs finished their season 27-7.