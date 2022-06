MAHOMET (WCIA) — Mahomet-Seymour pitcher and our Wcia-3 Baseball Player of the Year, Blake Wolters, has decommitted from Purdue. The incoming senior posted on Twitter that he decommitted after receiving his test scores and talking with his family.

On Twitter, Wolters went on to thank Purdue, then posted a highlight reel on his profile. Wolters also added these stats on his profile:

1480 SAT | 5.13/4.0 GPA

FB: 90-93 mph

CB: 72-74 mph

CH: 78-81 mph

SL: 79-81 mph