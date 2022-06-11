PEORIA (WCIA) — Mahomet-Seymour faced Antioch for the IHSA state 3rd and 4th place game in Peoria. Bulldogs senior pitcher Karley Yergler held Antioch to only one run scored. Antioch pitcher came close to a no hitter, but freshman Madi White got on first from a slap.

Antioch won 1-0 for 3rd place. Mahomet-Seymour took home the 4th place trophy for the first time in school history.

“We made a great run on the post season so we were 5-0 coming into the state tournament and the girls were pumped,” Mahomet-Seymour head softball coach James Heinold said. “Before we played the game today, I told them I was proud of them. Just go out and finish the season the way we started this season and don’t leave anything on the field.”

“It feels so amazing, like I said,” Yergler said. “Even though we might not be happy with fourth place, we made history. this season and it’s so awesome and I’m just so proud of all of us and I’m just so happy. Even though I don’t look like it right now, I am happy.”

Mahomet-Seymour finishes with a record of 27-7.