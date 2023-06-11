WCIA — Despite two losses to end the season at State in Joliet, the season was a success for Effingham baseball in every regard.

Breaking an 81-year State drought, the Hearts were powered by future Missouri pitcher Josh McDevitt through the season. The senior ends the year with a 0.70 ERA with 140 strikeouts through 80 innings pitched, capped on Sunday with eight innings and 14 strikeouts in the 3A Third Place Game against Sycamore.

But who deserves equal praise is his catcher Myles Maxedon, as the batterymates have been going strong for 10 years. To the point where the Effingham coaching staff lets the two call their own pitches.

“Ever since we were 8, he’s always called all the games,” McDevitt said. “We know each other really well by now and he knows what I like to throw. Usually whenever I’m shaking pitches off, it’s just trying to mess up the batter. Because he already knows what I like to throw.”

“Did pretty well together. Now, I get to go home and watch him on TV,” Maxedon said. “Can’t really ask for anything more, I’ll always be able to say I caught him.”

“If I don’t give that trust to those guys, then am I really doing my job correctly?” head coach Curran McNeely said.

McDevitt finished the year with a 10-2 record on the mound.