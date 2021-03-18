Littleford wins Athlete of the Week

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Shae Littleford is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Charleston senior led the Trojans to an undefeated 15-0 record this season while winning the Apollo Conference. The four-year starter and two-time captain set the program’s all-time record for points, steals, and assists. She will be continuing her career at the next level at UT-Martin, who are in the same conference as her hometown Eastern Illinois Panthers.

“It’ll be really cool,” says Littleford about coming back to play in Charleston, this time as the visitor. “I’ll have a lot of local people be able to come and watch and of course my family will be able to make a quick trip, just five minutes away from our house, to be able to come and watch us play that game.”

