LINCOLN (WCIA) — Lincoln junior Kloe Froebe has committed to Colorado State to play basketball at the next level, she announced on Sunday.

The 2023 WCIA3 Girls Basketball Player of the Year led the Railers to the 3A IHSA State Title game this past season, and broke a state record with 45 points in the semifinal. Froebe eclipsed 2,000 points during her junior year and now has her sights set on the all-time scoring record at Lincoln.

Froebe also had offers from Illinois, Northwestern, DePaul, Illinois State, and more.