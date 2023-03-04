NORMAL (WCIA) — The mix of smiles and tears sum it up well for Lincoln girls basketball. The only loss of a historic season ends in the 3A State Championship Game, one win short of the program’s first title.

“They played so hard and they did everything that we could do today,” head coach Taylor Rohrer said. “I have no shame, I feel just pride for my kids.”

A third quarter run proved to be the difference with the Roadrunners using a 13-0 run to pull away. For the game they shot 58 percent from the field, 46 percent from three.

“They hit a couple big shots and all of a sudden that gap is big and we know how that goes, we’ve been on the other side of that,” Rohrer said. “We talked at halftime, you’ve got to chip away, possession by possession.”

After putting up a state record 45 points in the semifinal game, Kloe Froebe led the Railers with 19, but Nazareth used its size advantage well, out scoring the Railers 36-18 in the paint.

“They’re again much bigger than us, they’re longer and able to get in the passing lanes,” junior Kloe Froebe said.

“Their size really hurt us. I think that was really the main thing,” Rohrer said. “I mean we are small, there’s no debating that but they played big today and they played as big as they could and unfortunately we probably won’t grow much between now and next year.”

The runner-up finish the best for the Railers since 1978 when they also finished second. And the good news for Lincoln, no seniors on this team, they will be a favorite to right back here to this stage once again next year.