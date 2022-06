PEORIA (WCIA) — Nothing quite went right for LeRoy in its first State baseball appearance, as the Panthers fell in the Third Place game Saturday 12-0 to Marquette Academy.

The Panthers finish off the campaign 24-11 on the season. Blake Roundtree was able to tally five strikeouts in 2.1 innings of work. Andrew Fleming and Cylas Marcum had the only two hits on the day for LeRoy. Fourth is their best finish in program history.