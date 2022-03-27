GIBSON CITY (WCIA) — Mike Allen has been one of the best coaches in Central Illinois for over two decades, and on Saturday he was recognized for his efforts on the sideline being inducted into the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Allen was 144-72 in his 21-year career with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, with two state championships and 15 playoff appearances. After a rough start to his career in the early 2000s, he never thought he would see that stage.

“When you go 0-9, 1-8, and 3-6 you never even dream of anything like that,” laughed Allen. “I’ve been fortunate with a lot of great talent, a lot of great coaches, and a great youth program like we have here in Gibson City. As head coaches we don’t like that spotlight, I would have rather had all our coaches up there with me because it’s not about one person. It’s about a program. It was really just a surreal day.”

Allen is staying on as the GCMS Athletic Director. He told WCIA he’s looking forward to being more present for other Fall sports, and may even use the free time to check out other local high school football teams.