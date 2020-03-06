Lanphier’s state semifinal comeback falls just short

NORMAL (WCIA) — The Lanphier girls’ basketball team nearly pulled the upset in its first trip to the state tournament. The Lions made a run at Morton, the defending Class 3A state champions, but their 15-point comeback bid fell just short in a state semifinal game Friday afternoon at Redbird Arena in Normal. Lanphier had the lead down to five before Morton closed the game on a 9-2 run, advancing to its fifth state championship game in the last six years.

“Our energy boosted,” Lanphier sophomore forward Cheyenne Trotter said about the comeback. “It made us pick our heads up a little more and dig deeper, then whenever they started coming back we just kind of fell apart after that.”

“We had to focus more on our shots on the basket because it’s an open environment and it’s so big,” Lanphier senior guard Martirce Brooks said. “So I had to adjust my shots and focus on the rim as I was going up for the layups and everything. So it took me a minute or two to get used to the rim.”

“Once we got settled, we could have fell apart and gave up, but we didn’t,” Lanphier head coach Doug Collins said. “Throughout the whole process, like I said, I’m very pleased with my team effort. I think tomorrow will be much better because now they’ve got comfortable not only with the court but the environment. This is a different feel.”

Lanphier will look to bounce back Saturday morning, facing Lombard Montini in the third place game at 11 a.m. The Broncos lost to Chicago Simeon 48-40 in the other Class 3A semifinal game on Friday.