CISSNA PARK (WCIA) — Mikayla Knake is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The senior has helped lead the Timberwolves to a 13-2 start on the season, with a perfect 4-0 record in conference play. Knake also joined the 1,000 point club earlier this year, averaging 15 points per game this season. Knake is also a two-sport athlete having played volleyball this Fall, which she says has helped the team to start the year.

“Likely anyone who plays one sport is going to play the other one, so we have this amazing bond that we create first in volleyball since it’s the first sport we play and then in basketball it just carries on,” Knake said. “It’s great because we already have that connection we built.”

Knake is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//