CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Hollywood could not have written a better script for the end of Sacred Heart-Griffin coach Ken Leonard’s career, as in his final game the Cyclones finished an undefeated season with a 4A State title. It is the sixth of Leonard’s career.

SHG beat Providence Catholic on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium 44-20, the same spot Leonard won his first title in 2005.

“It feels different cause it’s the last one, and it feels kinda like the first one,” Leonard said. “I’ve got the 2005-2006 [sweatshirt on], that team was great. Everybody says, ‘Where does this team rank?’ Well this team ranks right up there, cause they’re State champs. I’m not going to say who’s the best, I don’t know who the best is. But you win a State championship and you’re right up there with the best of the best.”

Leonard leaves the sideline with 419 career wins, most in IHSA history.