CATLIN (WCIA) — Salt Fork senior Brynlee Keeran is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. Keeran is playing two sports this spring, balancing and excelling between softball and track and field.

She has won titles at multiple events in track and field. She took gold in the triple jump, long jump and pole vault. She also runs the 60 meter hurdles and has her eyes set to return to Charleston next month for the state finals.

“We don’t know exactly yet what I’m doing this year event wise, cause we’re thinking about doing hurdles instead of high jump,” Keeran said. “So each meet I’m treating it as if it’s sectionals, doing my best and putting me in some different events so I can be very versatile and get better in different ways.”

