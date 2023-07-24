URBANA (WCIA) — For Kaila Juday, after school activities look a bit different than most of her classmates. When she’s not in class, she’s riding her horse.

“It’s so much more than just a sport,” the Urbana senior said. “There’s so many life skills you learn from this sport that makes it so much more than just a sport and you can do it your whole life, unlike other sports.”

Picking up horse back riding 11 years ago, Juday made it to the Interscholastic Equestrian Association Nationals earlier this year in North Carolina. She was one of only 18 in the country to qualify in her division. Riders compete with a horse they just met that the IEA provides, keeping travel costs down and more affordable for the participants.

“She had the most flawless ride and then she rode past a jump and nobody could believe it,” instructor Jamie Gerardi said. “It’s such a strong disappointment, but it’s also a huge learning experience.”

“You have to focus on making the moment good right now, but also thinking ahead and planning ahead for the next part of your course and that part of my skill faltered a little bit,” Juday admitted.

After not placing how she wanted in Nationals, the rising senior has all year to improve so she can return next year. While that’s a big goal for Juday, to her horseback riding is more than the just the show.

“People that catch the horse bug, they call it, really catch it,” Juday said. “Yes, I love riding and I love jumping and I love the sport, but I love just the horse aspect of it and getting to connect with them and train with them.”

Juday is one of 50 riders at Gerardi’s Equestrian Instruction Farm out in White Heath. Helping one another improve their training, while also enjoying the ride.

“The team is just great. We help each other, we help each other get ready for the show,” Centennial senior Natalie Caughlin said. “We help each other get on, make sure we all know our courses. It’s very, very team oriented.”