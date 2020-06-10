IHSA to vote on basketball state tournament host sites Monday

WCIA — The IHSA board of directors will vote on bids for boys’ and girls’ basketball state tournament host sites on Monday. The governing body for high school sports in Illinois was originally scheduled to vote on the matter back in April, but COVID-19 postponed the meeting. IHSA executive director Craig Anderson wanted the board to be able to meet in person, so he delayed it until June 15. The in-person part of the meeting will still not happen, but the board is moving forward with the vote anyways.

“ It had initially been my intention to hold off on making a decision on host venues until the IHSA Board of Directors were able to meet again in person,” Anderson said in a statement on Wednesday. “However, as the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to impact our timeline, we have reached a juncture where we believe it will become detrimental to the potential host venue or venues, as well as our staff, if we continue to wait any longer. Monday’s Board meeting will be conducted remotely via a video conference call. We appreciate the patience of everyone involved in this process.”

The boys’ basketball state tournament will either stay in Peoria at Carver Arena or go to State Farm Center in Champaign. The girls’ state tournament will either stay at Redbird Arena in Normal or move to Peoria’s Carver Arena. Both contracts to host are three-year deals running 2021-2023.

Peoria has hosted the boys’ basketball state finals since 1996, with Champaign playing host the 77 years prior to that.