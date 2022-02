CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Results and highlights from the first day of the IHSA State Wrestling Finals back at the State Farm Center for the weekend.

1A FIRST ROUND:

113 Pounds

Tony Keene (Harrisburg) def. Emmit Holt (St. Joseph-Ogden)

120 Pounds

Calvin Miller (Shelbyville) def. Bowden Delaney (Tremont)

Holden Brazelton (St. Joseph-Ogden) def. Pierson Wilkerson (Vandalia)

Braydon Campbell (Ridgeview) def. Kaden Inman (Unity)

126 Pounds

Trevor Hedges (Canton) def. Tanner Garrett (Mt. Zion)

Mason Tieffel (Benton) def. Pedro Rangel (Oakwood-Salt Fork)

132 Pounds

Reef Pacot (Oakwood-Salt Fork) def. Lane Halverson (Oregon)

138 Pounds

Arojae Hart (Murphysboro) def. Bryson Capansky (Oakwood-Salt Fork)

Paul Ishikawa (Illini Bluffs) def. Gage Rusher (Taylorville)

145 Pounds

Tavius Hosley (Unity) def. Landon Markle (Reed Custer)

152 Pounds

Trevor Willis (Clinton) def. Nick Deloach Jr. (Cahokia)

Zachary Gross (U-High) def. Jon Perry (Effingham)

160 Pounds

Joey Mushinsky (Peoria Notre Dame) def. Nat Nosler (Unity)

Joe Lashuay (Oakwood-Salt Fork) def. Lawrence Trimble (Mt. Zion)

170 Pounds

Iysten Syfert (Cumberland) def. Brandon Navarro (IC Catholic)

Braylen Kean (GCMS) def. Samuel Dale (Sandwich)

Kyrus Root (Unity) def. Wyatt Young (Manteno)

182 Pounds

Abel Colunga (Hoopeston) def. Cory West (Sacred Heart-Griffin)

Rylee Edwards (Westville) def. Keddrick Terhune (Rantoul)

Grant Albaugh (Unity) def. TJ Connor (Tremont)

195 Pounds

Colby Ryan (Cumberland) def. Ethan Ladd (Macomb)

Nick Nosler (Unity) def. Brody Cuppernell (St. Thomas More)

Cooper Wendling (Tremont) def. William Blue (Taylorville)

220 Pounds

Gabe Kaminski (Nazareth) def. Oran Varela (Unity)

Walker Anderson (Sherrard) def. Hunter Cannon (Hoopeston)

285 Pounds

Karson Richardson (Unity) def. Brendyn Shields (Phoenix)

Daniel Engel (Polo) def. Hunter Wilson (BHRA)

2A FIRST ROUND:

106 Pounds

Caden Hatton (Mahomet-Seymour) def. Truth Vesey (Rock Island)

Andrew Davis (Glenwood) def. Tim Sebastian (Geneseo)

Deven Casey (Aurora Christian) def. Logan Roberts (MacArthur)

113 Pounds

Olin Walker (St. Patrick) def. Cordaro Sims (Urbana)

Josh Glover (Crystal Lake South) def. Adam Gribbins (Rochester)

Brady Foster (Mattoon) def. Tyler Weidman (Grayslake Central)

120 Pounds

Edgar Albino (Antioch) def. Camden Heinold (Mahomet-Seymour)

126 Pounds

Markel Baker (Freeport) def. Trevor Schoonover (Centennial)

Korbin Bateman (Mattoon) def. Rocky Almendarez (Galesburg)

Donald Cannon (Rockford East) def. Ronald Baker (Central)

132 Pounds

Renzo Morgan (Deerfield) def. John Ben Maduena (Glenwood)

Sean Conway (St. Patrick) def. Nolan Mrozowski (Rochester)

138 Pounds

Owen O’Connor (Joliet Catholic) def. Tallen Pawlak (Mahomet-Seymour)

Aoci Bernard (Rock Island) def. Collin Reif (Jacksonville)

145 Pounds

Kiefer Duncan (Mattoon) def. Connor Kozanecki (Grayslake North)

Aden Byal (Glenwood) def. Ben Vazquez (Antioch)

152 Pounds

Ivan Corral (Oak Forest) def. Aidan Blackburn (Mattoon)

160 Pounds

Mike Jabaay (Lemont) def. Connor Janssen (Lanphier)

Anthony Montez (Geneseo) def. Kodiac Pruitt (Centennial)

170 Pounds

Brenna Houser (Mahomet-Seymour) def. Jon Fulgencio (St. Rita)

182 Pounds

Moe Khalil (Lemont) def. Luca Thies (Jacksonville)

195 Pounds

Aidan Spurgeon (Mattoon) def. Jon Barrick (Crystal Lake Central)

Mateo Casillas (Mahomet-Seymour) def. Sean Ryan (Woodstock)

220 Pounds

Leo Meyer (Mattoon) def. Griffin Carr (Hinsdale South)

Jack Barnhart (Centennial) def. Eduardo Antunez (Evergreen Park)

285 Pounds

Alex Hamrick (Glenwood) def. Damian Lassak (St. Ignatius)

Vicente Arebalo (Crete-Monee) def. Robert Hull (Southeast)