WCIA — The IHSA basketball season starting three weeks from Monday, and new there will be dynamic for certain games: a shot clock.

Tournaments and shootouts that want to use it will be able to starting with the 2022-23 season. The IHSA had previously said it was clear schools were not ready for it as installing the technology could cost thousands of dollars.

“Experimenting in those isolated cases this year with folks that want it or events that to use it made the most sense because to make that kind of broader commitment is going to require a lot of capital expense,” IHSA associate executive director Curt Gibson said. “Some of those dollars are going to be easier for some schools to find then others. So the board I think prudently took a cautious step in the right direction in this year.”

When in effect, the shot clock will be a standard 35 seconds.