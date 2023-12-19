WCIA — The IHSA football structure is staying the same. A state-wide vote from member schools to approve district scheduling failed by 107 votes, 272-379-76, the IHSA announced Tuesday morning. A simple majority was needed for the new system to pass. There was a big turnout for the vote, with 89.2% of member schools voting, the highest in the past 13 years.

Originally approved in 2018 it was rescinded in 2019. The latest proposal would have started next fall, allowing IHSA to assign 8 districts per class based on geography/enrollment — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) December 19, 2023

A district system would have changed the landscape of high school football in Illinois, allowing the IHSA to create eight districts in each of the eight classifications, based on geography and enrollment. Schools would schedule their own games in the first two weeks, with district games weeks three thru nine of the regular season. The top four schools in each district would then qualify for the playoffs. The postseason seeding procedures would have been similar to the current format, but teams from the same district would not face each other in the first round.

“The IHSA Board of Directors has already had discussions about the potential of forming a Football Ad Hoc Committee in 2024 in the event that this district proposal failed to pass,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement. “They want to be proactive in trying to address the issues that are at the root of different football proposals seemingly being brought forth each year. They recognize the myriad issues in IHSA football are unique and can be based on geography, school size, conference affiliation, and the traditional success of a program, which is why no recent proposals have garnered enough support to pass. There is likely no singular answer to these issues, but the Board wants to explore the idea that a large and diverse group from around the state might be able to find some solutions that the high school football community in the state would support.”

The need for change was due in large part to conference instability, with “the drive to five wins” to reach playoff eligibility for football teams fueling conference realignment across the state. According to the IHSA, 20-plus conferences have changed in the past 15 years due to teams leaving leagues or joining others, with four new conferences formed across the state in the last five years alone. That constant change causes scheduling problems for schools across all sports, not just football.

A district proposal was approved in 2018, scheduled to start in 2021, but it was rescinded a year later in 2019 after it was given a green light.