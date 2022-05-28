CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Lincoln’s Garrett Slack knew losing wasn’t an option when he came from behind to win the 800 meter race. Now, his name go down in the history books after setting an unofficial state record at 1:51:42 taking home two gold medals.

“I was just thinking that I trained way to hard to come into second,” Slack said. “I’ve been training for so hard, sacrificing time with my friends and family and everything to get out to the track for workouts just for this day so it kind of paid off.”

Bismarck’s Eli Mojonner also made the top of the podium. He goes back to back winning the 800 in 1A again.

“I just came in here, I had one race. I had one goal that’s all I had to think about,” Mojonner said. “It worked out for me.”

Cowden-Herrick seniors Daniel Lucas and Jaden Robertson wrapped up their careers in the perfect way. The two have been friends since they were little, and now are high school state champions. Lucas finished first in the shot put, Robertson finished first in the 110 meter hurdles.

“Jaden’s one of my childhood friends, we’ve been growing up together, working hard,” Lucas said. “We came out, done our best and I’m really excited what we can do today.”

“Growing up together we have a lot of chemistry together,” Robertson said. “We played basketball, every sport we could. Coming here representing our school just the two of us is pretty amazing.”

For the 400 meter, Pleasant Plains’ Zach Powell finished first in 1A. Urbana’s Jackson Gilbert finished first in 2A. For field events, Centennial senior Kemoni McCullough finished first in the long jump, and Salt Fork junior Garrett Taylor took home the bronze in shot put and gold in discus.

“I put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into it,” McCulloguh said. “I just wanted it all to workout and it finally has.”

“I was really hungry,” Taylor said. “I wanted to come home with a state championship and I was able to do that and I’m very thankful for it.”

The Storm took home the team title in 1A in a tie with Cowden-Herrick. Pleasant Plains took home third place as a team. In 2A, Mt. Zion led by Christian Keyhea was able to grab second.