WCIA — Seedings for the IHSA boys basketball postseason have been announced in the run up to high school basketball’s return to the State Farm Center next month. Find where your team is seeded below. For all seedings, you can visit the IHSA website.
1A BOYS BASKETBALL:
EFFINGHAM (ST. ANTHONY) SECTIONAL
Sub-Sectional A:
1. Tuscola
2. Macon (Meridian)
3. Strasburg (Stewardson-S.) [Coop]
4. Bethany (Okaw Valley)
5. Arcola
6. Neoga
7. Casey (C.-Westfield)
8. Toledo (Cumberland)
9. Hume (Shiloh) [Coop]
10. Georgetown (Notre Dame de La Salette)
11. Martinsville
12. Edinburg [Coop]
13. Villa Grove
14. Chrisman
15. Moweaqua (Central A & M)
16. Broadlands (Heritage)
Sub-Sectional B:
1. Altamont
2. Effingham (St. Anthony)
3. Carlyle
4. Farina (South Central)
5. Cisne
6. Louisville (North Clay) [Coop]
7. Dieterich
8. Nokomis
9. Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran)
10. Bridgeport (Red Hill)
11. St. Elmo [Coop]
12. Sandoval
13. Patoka [Coop]
14. Beecher City [Coop]
15. Ramsey
16. Mulberry Grove
WATSEKA SECTIONAL
Sub-Sectional A:
1. Flanagan (F.-Cornell)
2. Milford
3. LeRoy
4. Bloomington (Cornerstone Christian Academy)
5. Lexington
6. Heyworth
7. Watseka
8. Cissna Park [Coop]
9. St. Anne
10. Normal (Calvary Christian Academy)
11. Cullom (Tri-Point)
12. Roanoke (R.-Benson)
13. Colfax (Ridgeview)
14. Washburn (Lowpoint-W.)
15. Donovan
16. Kankakee (Grace Christian Academy)
Sub-Sectional B:
1. Cerro Gordo [Coop]
2. Champaign (St. Thomas More)
3. Decatur (St. Teresa)
4. Decatur (D. Lutheran)
5. Catlin (Salt Fork)
6. Mt. Pulaski
7. Georgetown (G.-Ridge Farm)
8. Champaign (Judah Christian)
9. Urbana (University)
10. Armstrong
11. Argenta (A.-Oreana)
12. Danville (Schlarman)
13. Fisher
14. Farmer City (Blue Ridge)
15. DeLand (D.-Weldon)
16. Forsyth (Decatur Christian)
2A BOYS BASKETBALL:
CLIFTON CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Sub-Sectional A:
1. Monticello
2. St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden)
3. Tolono (Unity)
4. Fairbury (Prairie Central)
5. Gilman (Iroquois West)
6. Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin)
7. Fithian (Oakwood)
8. Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda)
9. Clifton (Central)
10. Westville
11. Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley)
12. Hoopeston (H. Area)
OLYMPIA SECTIONAL
Sub-Sectional B:
1. Normal (University)
2. Warrensburg (W.-Latham)
3. Bloomington (Central Catholic)
4. Maroa (M.-Forsyth)
5. Williamsville
6. Mackinaw (Deer Creek-M.)
7. Downs (Tri-Valley)
8. Riverton
9. Tremont
10. Clinton
11. Stanford (Olympia)
12. Buffalo (Tri-City) [Coop]
3A BOYS BASKETBALL:
DANVILLE SECTIONAL
Sub-Sectional A:
1. Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin)
2. Decatur (MacArthur)
3. Springfield (Southeast)
4. Mt. Zion
5. Springfield (Lanphier)
6. Charleston
7. Mattoon
8. Springfield (H.S.)
9. Rochester
10. Decatur (Eisenhower)
Sub-Sectional B:
1. Lincoln
2. Morton
3. Mahomet (M.-Seymour)
4. Champaign (Centennial)
5. Normal (Community West)
6. Danville (H.S.)
7. Bloomington (H.S.)
8. Champaign (Central)
9. Urbana (H.S.)
10. Rantoul