WCIA — Seedings for the IHSA boys basketball postseason have been announced in the run up to high school basketball’s return to the State Farm Center next month. Find where your team is seeded below. For all seedings, you can visit the IHSA website.

1A BOYS BASKETBALL:

EFFINGHAM (ST. ANTHONY) SECTIONAL

Sub-Sectional A:

1. Tuscola

2. Macon (Meridian)

3. Strasburg (Stewardson-S.) [Coop]

4. Bethany (Okaw Valley)

5. Arcola

6. Neoga

7. Casey (C.-Westfield)

8. Toledo (Cumberland)

9. Hume (Shiloh) [Coop]

10. Georgetown (Notre Dame de La Salette)

11. Martinsville

12. Edinburg [Coop]

13. Villa Grove

14. Chrisman

15. Moweaqua (Central A & M)

16. Broadlands (Heritage)

Sub-Sectional B:

1. Altamont

2. Effingham (St. Anthony)

3. Carlyle

4. Farina (South Central)

5. Cisne

6. Louisville (North Clay) [Coop]

7. Dieterich

8. Nokomis

9. Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran)

10. Bridgeport (Red Hill)

11. St. Elmo [Coop]

12. Sandoval

13. Patoka [Coop]

14. Beecher City [Coop]

15. Ramsey

16. Mulberry Grove

WATSEKA SECTIONAL

Sub-Sectional A:

1. Flanagan (F.-Cornell)

2. Milford

3. LeRoy

4. Bloomington (Cornerstone Christian Academy)

5. Lexington

6. Heyworth

7. Watseka

8. Cissna Park [Coop]

9. St. Anne

10. Normal (Calvary Christian Academy)

11. Cullom (Tri-Point)

12. Roanoke (R.-Benson)

13. Colfax (Ridgeview)

14. Washburn (Lowpoint-W.)

15. Donovan

16. Kankakee (Grace Christian Academy)

Sub-Sectional B:

1. Cerro Gordo [Coop]

2. Champaign (St. Thomas More)

3. Decatur (St. Teresa)

4. Decatur (D. Lutheran)

5. Catlin (Salt Fork)

6. Mt. Pulaski

7. Georgetown (G.-Ridge Farm)

8. Champaign (Judah Christian)

9. Urbana (University)

10. Armstrong

11. Argenta (A.-Oreana)

12. Danville (Schlarman)

13. Fisher

14. Farmer City (Blue Ridge)

15. DeLand (D.-Weldon)

16. Forsyth (Decatur Christian)

2A BOYS BASKETBALL:

CLIFTON CENTRAL SECTIONAL

Sub-Sectional A:

1. Monticello

2. St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden)

3. Tolono (Unity)

4. Fairbury (Prairie Central)

5. Gilman (Iroquois West)

6. Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin)

7. Fithian (Oakwood)

8. Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda)

9. Clifton (Central)

10. Westville

11. Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley)

12. Hoopeston (H. Area)

OLYMPIA SECTIONAL

Sub-Sectional B:

1. Normal (University)

2. Warrensburg (W.-Latham)

3. Bloomington (Central Catholic)

4. Maroa (M.-Forsyth)

5. Williamsville

6. Mackinaw (Deer Creek-M.)

7. Downs (Tri-Valley)

8. Riverton

9. Tremont

10. Clinton

11. Stanford (Olympia)

12. Buffalo (Tri-City) [Coop]

3A BOYS BASKETBALL:

DANVILLE SECTIONAL

Sub-Sectional A:

1. Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin)

2. Decatur (MacArthur)

3. Springfield (Southeast)

4. Mt. Zion

5. Springfield (Lanphier)

6. Charleston

7. Mattoon

8. Springfield (H.S.)

9. Rochester

10. Decatur (Eisenhower)

Sub-Sectional B:

1. Lincoln

2. Morton

3. Mahomet (M.-Seymour)

4. Champaign (Centennial)

5. Normal (Community West)

6. Danville (H.S.)

7. Bloomington (H.S.)

8. Champaign (Central)

9. Urbana (H.S.)

10. Rantoul