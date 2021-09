WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Tuesday night including Milford volleyball’s straight set win over Oakwood in a Vermilion Valley Conference match.

VOLLEYBALL:

Milford 2, Oakwood 0

Watseka 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

Heritage 2, Villa Grove 0

Unity 2, Monticello 0

Mt. Zion 2, Effingham 1

Urbana 2, Danville 0

MacArthur 2, Eisenhower 1