WCIA — Scores from around Central Illinois and highlights from Central’s first home game at new McKinley Field:

FOOTBALL:

St. Francis 69, Central 14

St. Thomas More 28, Pawnee 22

Schlarman 54, Franklin Center 52

VOLLEYBALL:

Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 2, Urbana 0

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Milford 0

Sullivan 2, Arcola 0

Rochester 2, Quincy Notre Dame 1

Pleasant Plains 2, Riverton 0

SOCCER:

Centennial 4, Newton 1

Central 5, Normal University 0

Illinois Valley Central 2, Unity 0

Mahomet-Seymour 8, Danville 0

Williamsville 6, St. Thomas More 1

Monticello 8, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0

Charleston 3, Richland County 1

Southeast 6, St. Teresa 1

Glenwood 2, Morton 1

Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth 1, Argenta-Oreana 1

North Mac 4, Mt. Pulaski 1