WCIA — Scores from around Central Illinois and highlights from Central’s first home game at new McKinley Field:
FOOTBALL:
St. Francis 69, Central 14
St. Thomas More 28, Pawnee 22
Schlarman 54, Franklin Center 52
VOLLEYBALL:
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 2, Urbana 0
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Milford 0
Sullivan 2, Arcola 0
Rochester 2, Quincy Notre Dame 1
Pleasant Plains 2, Riverton 0
SOCCER:
Centennial 4, Newton 1
Central 5, Normal University 0
Illinois Valley Central 2, Unity 0
Mahomet-Seymour 8, Danville 0
Williamsville 6, St. Thomas More 1
Monticello 8, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0
Charleston 3, Richland County 1
Southeast 6, St. Teresa 1
Glenwood 2, Morton 1
Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth 1, Argenta-Oreana 1
North Mac 4, Mt. Pulaski 1