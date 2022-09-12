MONTICELLO (WCIA) — Scores from around Central Illinois, including highlights of Monticello’s win over Clinton.

VOLLEYBALL:

Monticello 2, Clinton 0

St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Hoopeston 0

Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 2, Sullivan 0

Bloomington Central Catholic 2, Warrensburg-Latham 0

Pleasant Plains 2, Mt. Pulaski 0

Williamsville 2, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0

Grace Christian Academy 2, Iroquois West 0

BOYS SOCCER:

St. Thomas More 2, Uni-High 1

Normal University 2, Centennial 0

Judah Christian 1, Hoopeston 1

Mt. Zion 2, Williamsville 1

Watseka 6, Grace Christian Academy 2

Athens/Greenview/PORTA/Illini Central 3, St. Teresa 1

Teutopolis 16, Pana 0

Glenwood 1, Quincy Notre Dame 0

Springfield 3, Quincy 1