MONTICELLO (WCIA) — Scores from around Central Illinois, including highlights of Monticello’s win over Clinton.
VOLLEYBALL:
Monticello 2, Clinton 0
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Hoopeston 0
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 2, Sullivan 0
Bloomington Central Catholic 2, Warrensburg-Latham 0
Pleasant Plains 2, Mt. Pulaski 0
Williamsville 2, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0
Grace Christian Academy 2, Iroquois West 0
BOYS SOCCER:
St. Thomas More 2, Uni-High 1
Normal University 2, Centennial 0
Judah Christian 1, Hoopeston 1
Mt. Zion 2, Williamsville 1
Watseka 6, Grace Christian Academy 2
Athens/Greenview/PORTA/Illini Central 3, St. Teresa 1
Teutopolis 16, Pana 0
Glenwood 1, Quincy Notre Dame 0
Springfield 3, Quincy 1