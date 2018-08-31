HS scoreboard (8-30-18)
WCIA -- Highlights and scores from high school volleyball on Thursday night including Unity's three-set win over Tuscola and Centennial's loss to Normal U-High.
VOLLEYBALL:
Unity def. Tuscola 25-19, 19-25, 25-21
Normal U-High def. Centennial 25-22, 25-19
Paxton-Buckley-Loda def. Watseka 25-20, 28-26
Urbana def. Rantoul 25-19, 25-17
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond def. Villa Grove 25-19, 25-8
Pana def. Central A&M 25-18, 25-18
BOYS' SOCCER:
Central 4, Mattoon 1
Heritage (IN) 3, Arthur-Okaw Christian 1 PK's
More Stories
-
WCIA -- Bret Beherns and Craig Choate unveil their Top 3 in…
-
WCIA -- Highlights and scores from Week 2 of Friday Football…
-
WCIA -- Highlights and scores from Week 2 of Friday Football…