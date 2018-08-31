HS scoreboard (8-30-18) Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WCIA -- Highlights and scores from high school volleyball on Thursday night including Unity's three-set win over Tuscola and Centennial's loss to Normal U-High.

VOLLEYBALL:

Unity def. Tuscola 25-19, 19-25, 25-21

Normal U-High def. Centennial 25-22, 25-19

Paxton-Buckley-Loda def. Watseka 25-20, 28-26

Urbana def. Rantoul 25-19, 25-17

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond def. Villa Grove 25-19, 25-8

Pana def. Central A&M 25-18, 25-18

BOYS' SOCCER:

Central 4, Mattoon 1

Heritage (IN) 3, Arthur-Okaw Christian 1 PK's

