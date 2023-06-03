PEORIA (WCIA) — Scores from Saturday around Central Illinois, including highlights of Third Place games for both LeRoy and St. Anthony at IHSA State softball, Glenwood soccer’s 2A State title win, and Central and Rochester going for the Sectional crown.
SOFTBALL
Class 1A Third Place Game
LeRoy 4, Goreville 3
Class 2A Third Place Game
St. Anthony 8, Johnston City 1
Class 3A Highland Sectional Final
Charleston 11, Waterloo 5
BASEBALL
Class 3A Lincoln Sectional Final
Central 4, Rochester 2
Class 3A Centralia Sectional Final
Effingham 6, Mt. Vernon 3
SOCCER
Class 2A State Championship Game
Glenwood 2, Benet Academy 0