PEORIA (WCIA) — Scores from Saturday around Central Illinois, including highlights of Third Place games for both LeRoy and St. Anthony at IHSA State softball, Glenwood soccer’s 2A State title win, and Central and Rochester going for the Sectional crown.

SOFTBALL

Class 1A Third Place Game

LeRoy 4, Goreville 3

Class 2A Third Place Game

St. Anthony 8, Johnston City 1

Class 3A Highland Sectional Final

Charleston 11, Waterloo 5

BASEBALL

Class 3A Lincoln Sectional Final

Central 4, Rochester 2

Class 3A Centralia Sectional Final

Effingham 6, Mt. Vernon 3

SOCCER

Class 2A State Championship Game

Glenwood 2, Benet Academy 0