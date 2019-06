HS scoreboard (6-3-19) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WCIA -- Highlights and scores from high school postseason action including Mt. Zion softball's win over Centralia and Effingham baseball's season ending loss to Waterloo.

BASEBALL:

Class 3A Sauget Super-Sectional:

Waterloo 11, Effingham 1 F/5

SOFTBALL:

Class 3A Mattoon Super-Sectional:

Mt. Zion 8, Centralia 1