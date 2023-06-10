WCIA — Highlights of IHSA 3A Third Place Games featuring Charleston softball and Effingham baseball. Watch above:
3A Softball Third Place Game
Benet Academy 4, Charleston 3 (8 Inn.)
3A Baseball Third Place Game
Sycamore 2, Effingham 1 (9 Inn.)
by: Andy Olson
