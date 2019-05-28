HS scoreboard (5-27-19)

High School Sports

Six area teams compete for a chance to go to state on Super-Monday

Posted: May 27, 2019 05:06 PM CDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 10:49 PM CDT

WCIA -- Highlights and scores from super-sectional Monday with six area baseball and softball teams looking to make it to their respective state tournaments.

BASEBALL:

Class 1A Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional:

Ottawa Marquette 10, Salt Fork 4

Class 2A Lincoln Land Super-Sectional:

Pleasant Plains 12, Tuscola 2  F/5

Class 2A GCS Park Super-Sectional:

Teutopolis 3, Harrisburg 0

 

SOFTBALL:

Class 1A Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional:

Peru St. Bede 5, Villa Grove 0

Class 1A University of Illinois-Springfield Super-Sectional:

Calhoun 1, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 0

