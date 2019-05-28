HS scoreboard (5-27-19) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video Video Video

WCIA -- Highlights and scores from super-sectional Monday with six area baseball and softball teams looking to make it to their respective state tournaments.

BASEBALL:

Class 1A Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional:

Ottawa Marquette 10, Salt Fork 4

Class 2A Lincoln Land Super-Sectional:

Pleasant Plains 12, Tuscola 2 F/5

Class 2A GCS Park Super-Sectional:

Teutopolis 3, Harrisburg 0

SOFTBALL:

Class 1A Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional:

Peru St. Bede 5, Villa Grove 0

Class 1A University of Illinois-Springfield Super-Sectional:

Calhoun 1, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 0