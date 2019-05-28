HS scoreboard (5-27-19)
Six area teams compete for a chance to go to state on Super-Monday
WCIA -- Highlights and scores from super-sectional Monday with six area baseball and softball teams looking to make it to their respective state tournaments.
BASEBALL:
Class 1A Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional:
Ottawa Marquette 10, Salt Fork 4
Class 2A Lincoln Land Super-Sectional:
Pleasant Plains 12, Tuscola 2 F/5
Class 2A GCS Park Super-Sectional:
Teutopolis 3, Harrisburg 0
SOFTBALL:
Class 1A Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional:
Peru St. Bede 5, Villa Grove 0
Class 1A University of Illinois-Springfield Super-Sectional:
Calhoun 1, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 0
