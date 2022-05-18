WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Wednesday including video from Maroa-Forsyth baseball, Tuscola boys track and field and girls soccer sectional semifinals at Warrensburg-Latham.

Baseball

Class 2A Maroa-Forsyth Regional

Maroa (M.-Forsyth) 11

Warrensburg (W.-Latham 3

Class 2A Tolono (Unity)

Tolono (Unity) 5

Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) 6

Class 2A Virden (North Mac)

Shelbyville 6

Pana 1

Class 2A Hoopeston

St. Joseph (S.J. Ogden) 15

Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) 0

Soccer

Class 1A Warrensburg (W.- Latham)

Bloomington (Central Catholic) 6

Decatur (St. Teresa) 0

Softball

2A Regional Semifinal at Monticello

Monticello 4

Warrensburg-Latham 3

Boys Track and Field

1A Boys Track and Field Tuscola

100 Meters Varsity – Finals
1.12Austin Henschen11.23aPana
2.11Carter Beyers11.26a PRPana
3.12Max Allen11.27aArthur (A.-Lovington-Atw…
4.11Jeremy Walker11.34a PRDecatur (St. Teresa)
5.9Tanner Thomas11.43a PRArcola
6.9Josiah Brown11.45aChampaign (Judah Christi…
7.10Tucker Foil11.47aShelbyville
8.11Christion Harper11.70aDecatur (St. Teresa)
9.9Aian Fryman11.77aSullivan
10.12Jonathan Yu11.79aUrbana (University)
11.10Hayden Sams11.81aMoweaqua (Central A & M)
12.10Mason Carter11.84aVilla Grove
13.11Austin Taylor11.94a SRMoweaqua (Central A & M)
14.11Jariah Adamson11.97a PRCerro Gordo-Bement
15.10Kyle Corkill12.03aSullivan
16.10Gunner Cline12.04aVilla Grove
17.9Camden Mitchell12.08a PRBethany (Okaw Valley)
18.11Wyatt Wilcox12.10aMacon (Meridian)
19.12Konner Pearman12.21a PRBroadlands (Heritage)
20.12Damien Coney12.26aBethany (Okaw Valley)
21.9Tristen Ting12.29a PRUrbana (University)
22.11Brandon Kollman12.33aHume (Shiloh)
23.12Tryston Weiss12.51aMacon (Meridian)
24.11Boston Broady12.52aTuscola
25.11Austin Stutzman12.53a PRArthur (A.-Lovington-Atw…
26.9Myles Hammond12.54aShelbyville
27.12Colin Magenheimer12.63a PRChampaign (Judah Christi…
28.12Sam Laufenberg12.80aChampaign (Academy High)
29.11Cameron Brown13.22aCerro Gordo-Bement
12Jongmin PhiliphSCRChampaign (Academy High)
11Hunter BrancaSCRTuscola
200 Meters Varsity – Finals
1.12Max Allen22.42aArthur (A.-Lovington-Atw…
2.12Austin Henschen22.46a PRPana
3.11Carter Beyers23.30a PRPana
4.9Tanner Thomas23.31aArcola
5.11Brycen Hendrix23.32a PRDecatur (St. Teresa)
6.11Daryl Okeke23.40aChampaign (Judah Christi…
7.11Cody Browne23.69a PRSullivan
8.10Braydon Dowler23.77aVilla Grove
9.9Colton Deetz24.12a PRDecatur (St. Teresa)
10.12Jonathan Yu24.38aUrbana (University)
11.10Mason Carter24.42a PRVilla Grove
12.9Camden Mitchell24.74a PRBethany (Okaw Valley)
13.10Drew Damery24.87aMoweaqua (Central A & M)
14.11Austin Taylor24.92aMoweaqua (Central A & M)
15.10Kaden Guest24.98a PRSullivan
16.12Konner Pearman25.03aBroadlands (Heritage)
17.11Boston Broady25.38aTuscola
18.11Benji Chang25.42aUrbana (University)
19.9Myles Hammond26.16aShelbyville
20.10Aiden Ashbrook26.25a PRBroadlands (Heritage)
21.10Dylan Miller26.65a PRBethany (Okaw Valley)
22.9Gavin Conour26.93aCerro Gordo-Bement
23.11Cameron Brown27.00a PRCerro Gordo-Bement
24.10Garrett Casteel27.25aArthur (A.-Lovington-Atw…
25.9Kyle Miller27.42a PRMacon (Meridian)
9Joe KoehlerSCRMacon (Meridian)
9Josiah BrownSCRChampaign (Judah Christi…
12Beau EdwardsSCRArcola
12Jongmin PhiliphSCRChampaign (Academy High)
400 Meters Varsity – Finals
1.12Max Allen50.35a PRArthur (A.-Lovington-Atw…
2.12Beau Edwards51.34a PRArcola
3.12Elias Finkelman52.17a PRUrbana (University)
4.11Cameron Kernaghan52.88a PRDecatur (St. Teresa)
5.11Christian Brilley53.08a PRDecatur (St. Teresa)
6.10Layne Rund54.18a PRVilla Grove
7.10Chance Young54.32a PRCerro Gordo-Bement
8.10Ethan Hicks54.72aPana
9.12Alex Fisher54.91a PRShelbyville
10.10Aydan Fisher55.18a PRShelbyville
11.11Jariah Adamson55.25a PRCerro Gordo-Bement
12.11Wyatt Wilcox55.31a PRMacon (Meridian)
13.9Bruce Tang56.19a PRUrbana (University)
14.11Reynol Oyervides56.80a PRArcola
15.10Thomas Neilson57.64aMoweaqua (Central A & M)
16.9Tucker Bailey58.72aChampaign (Judah Christi…
17.10Aiden Ashbrook58.90a PRBroadlands (Heritage)
18.9Dakota Nelson59.70aMoweaqua (Central A & M)
19.11Tyler VonLanken59.76aHume (Shiloh)
20.10Zack Ruwe1:00.48aBroadlands (Heritage)
21.10Logan Turner1:03.95aVilla Grove
22.9Caden Binder1:05.02a PRArthur (A.-Lovington-Atw…
12Drew HurelbrinkSCRMacon (Meridian)
10Hayden MoodySCRSullivan
800 Meters Varsity – Finals
1.11Caleb Kernaghan1:57.10a PRDecatur (St. Teresa)
2.12Beau Edwards1:57.50a PRArcola
3.12Jace Green2:01.72a PRArthur (A.-Lovington-Atw…
4.12Jacob Duzan2:03.58a PRArthur (A.-Lovington-Atw…
5.11Martin Velchek2:07.98a PRDecatur (St. Teresa)
6.12Riley Nolan2:08.18a PRTuscola
7.10Zack Ruwe2:08.32aBroadlands (Heritage)
8.11Lukas Grosse-Perdekamp2:09.08a PRUrbana (University)
9.10Aden York2:09.71a PRArcola
10.11Rowan Denmark-Collins2:10.24a PRBroadlands (Heritage)
11.9Pieter Duursma2:12.38a PRUrbana (University)
12.10Owen Hussong2:12.64a PRSullivan
13.11Dillon Elledge2:13.77a PRPana
14.12Thomas Brown2:19.49a PRTuscola
15.12Kameron Beasley2:19.79aMacon (Meridian)
16.11Owen Miller2:20.60aBethany (Okaw Valley)
17.11Ian Weible2:25.29aChampaign (Academy High)
18.12Clayton Schmohe2:26.35aSullivan
19.11Tyler VonLanken2:27.18aHume (Shiloh)
20.10Max Johnson2:27.51aMoweaqua (Central A & M)
21.10Landon Trueblood2:28.37aMoweaqua (Central A & M)
22.10Sam Lehr2:30.93aPana
23.12Matthew Rigsby2:31.76a PRMacon (Meridian)
24.9J.P. Brewer2:33.13a PRCerro Gordo-Bement
25.11John Freese2:35.39aCerro Gordo-Bement
26.10Garrett Ferguson2:36.84a SRBethany (Okaw Valley)
27.10Logan Turner2:39.22aVilla Grove
12Grady JonesSCRShelbyville
12Breyton BeckSCRShelbyville
1600 Meters Varsity – Finals
1.12Jace Green4:33.35aArthur (A.-Lovington-Atw…
2.11Logan Beckmier4:33.82a PRArthur (A.-Lovington-Atw…
3.12Henry Laufenberg4:33.86aUrbana (University)
4.9Evan Cook4:36.71a PRDecatur (St. Teresa)
5.11Calvin Miller4:37.06a PRShelbyville
6.10Josiah Hortin4:37.89a PRTuscola
7.10Jackson Barrett4:39.29a PRTuscola
8.12Lucus Stokes4:45.71a PRShelbyville
9.9Kai Schwartz4:46.85a PRUrbana (University)
10.10Dylan Howell4:51.09aCerro Gordo-Bement
11.10Gus Striglos4:54.22aDecatur (St. Teresa)
12.11Rowan Denmark-Collins5:03.22a PRBroadlands (Heritage)
13.9Kurt Zimmerman5:08.80a PRVilla Grove
14.12Alex Rodgers5:14.27a PRPana
15.10Sam Lehr5:30.76aPana
16.9Kaden Dalponte5:33.18aSullivan
17.9Hunter Montgomery5:38.05aBroadlands (Heritage)
18.9Rhett Lehman5:41.32aSullivan
19.11Owen Miller5:44.70aBethany (Okaw Valley)
20.9Chase White5:48.63a PRVilla Grove
21.11John Freese6:03.67aCerro Gordo-Bement
22.10Garrett Ferguson6:18.97aBethany (Okaw Valley)
23.9Dezsyl Fringer6:54.06aMacon (Meridian)
3200 Meters Varsity – Finals
1.12Henry Laufenberg9:52.87a PRUrbana (University)
2.11Logan Beckmier9:53.56a PRArthur (A.-Lovington-Atw…
3.10Dylan Howell10:10.82aCerro Gordo-Bement
4.10Gus Striglos10:11.33aDecatur (St. Teresa)
5.11Jacob Adcock10:24.85aArthur (A.-Lovington-Atw…
6.9Kurt Zimmerman10:43.60a PRVilla Grove
7.11Diego Hernandez10:48.38a PRDecatur (St. Teresa)
8.9Ross Kimme10:58.71a PRUrbana (University)
9.10Izik Hood11:21.14a PRShelbyville
10.11Mason Veach11:52.58a SRTuscola
11.9Hunter Montgomery12:03.65aBroadlands (Heritage)
12.11Lane Richardson12:04.29a PRSullivan
13.9Chase White12:09.25aVilla Grove
14.9Griffin Adrian12:34.30a PRMoweaqua (Central A & M)
15.10Davis Diepholz12:37.86aSullivan
16.10Cohen Sands13:21.49a PRBroadlands (Heritage)
110m Hurdles – 39″ Varsity – Finals
1.11Daryl Okeke15.47aChampaign (Judah Christi…
2.11Gage Smith15.48a PRShelbyville
3.10Landon Waldrop16.34a PRArthur (A.-Lovington-Atw…
4.12Sam Holthaus16.67aPana
5.12Caleb Woods16.77aMoweaqua (Central A & M)
6.11John Brownridge17.19a PRUrbana (University)
7.10Carter Thomas17.76aMoweaqua (Central A & M)
8.12Ryan Villalobos18.31aSullivan
9.11Tristan Gadomski18.34a PRTuscola
10.11Amare Wallace18.37a PRDecatur (St. Teresa)
11.9Bryan Mendoza19.45aArcola
12.9Seth Tope20.27aShelbyville
13.9David Hornaday20.32a PRTuscola
14.9Ryan Appleby20.69aArthur (A.-Lovington-Atw…
15.12Noah Corzine20.75aDecatur (St. Teresa)
16.9Mason Conour21.28a PRCerro Gordo-Bement
17.9Tyce Alumbaugh21.29a PRCerro Gordo-Bement
12Andy BrownSCRUrbana (University)
300m Hurdles – 36″ Varsity – Finals
1.11Gage Smith39.86a PRShelbyville
2.12Breyton Beck41.36a PRShelbyville
3.11Daryl Okeke41.67a PRChampaign (Judah Christi…
4.10Landon Waldrop43.14aArthur (A.-Lovington-Atw…
5.12Sam Holthaus45.13aPana
6.12Damien Coney45.18a PRBethany (Okaw Valley)
7.11Tristan Gadomski45.36a PRTuscola
8.12Andy Brown45.41a PRUrbana (University)
9.12Ryan Villalobos46.17aSullivan
10.12Keagan Kantor46.37aMacon (Meridian)
11.10Carter Thomas46.78aMoweaqua (Central A & M)
12.9David Hornaday47.12a PRTuscola
13.9Bryan Mendoza47.38a PRArcola
14.9Tristen Ting47.42a PRUrbana (University)
15.11Amare Wallace48.81aDecatur (St. Teresa)
16.9Griffin Willcut49.94aDecatur (St. Teresa)
17.9Mason Conour51.04aCerro Gordo-Bement
17.12Sam Laufenberg51.04aChampaign (Academy High)
19.9Gavin Conour51.17a PRCerro Gordo-Bement
20.11Matthew Wesselman53.71aSullivan
21.9Ryan Appleby58.85aArthur (A.-Lovington-Atw…
12Isaac HoreinSCRVilla Grove
4×100 Relay Varsity – Finals
1.11Brycen Hendrix
12Denim Cook
11Jeremy Walker
11Christion Harper		43.58aDecatur (St. Teresa) – A
2.10Carter Edwards
10Ethan Hicks
11Carter Beyers
12Austin Henschen		44.47aPana – A
3.10Tucker Foil
11Gage Smith
9Tucker Kull
12Holden Schmidt		44.87aShelbyville – A
4.10Aiden Ballinger
10Kyle Corkill
11Paul Bates
9Aian Fryman		45.08aSullivan – A
5.11Aldo Garcia
11Daniel Galaviz
9Braden Phillips
9Tanner Thomas		46.01aArcola – A
6.11Boston Broady
12Connor Lewis
12Krish Patel
11Ben Hornaday		46.08aTuscola – A
7.10Mason Carter
10Gunner Cline
10Braydon Dowler
10Layne Rund		46.10aVilla Grove – A
8.11Austin Taylor
10Hayden Sams
10Drew Damery
11Brody Barnes		47.12aMoweaqua (Central A & M)…
9.12Jonathan Yu
9Tristen Ting
11Benji Chang
12Elias Finkelman		48.96aUrbana (University) – A
10.12Trey Wardrip
10Garrett Casteel
12Gavin Mechling
12Carter Pratt		49.27aArthur (A.-Lovington-Atw…
4×200 Relay Varsity – Finals
1.11Brycen Hendrix
12Denim Cook
11Jeremy Walker
11Christion Harper		1:31.96aDecatur (St. Teresa) – A
2.12Logan Wallace
12Connor Lewis
12Krish Patel
11Ben Hornaday		1:33.67aTuscola – A
3.10Kyle Corkill
11Paul Bates
9Aian Fryman
11Cody Browne		1:34.04aSullivan – A
4.11Austin Taylor
10Hayden Sams
10Drew Damery
11Brody Barnes		1:39.23aMoweaqua (Central A & M)…
5.10Mason Carter
10Gunner Cline
10Braydon Dowler
9Ryan Schlueter		1:39.99aVilla Grove – A
6.10Ryan Lindstrom
10Oden Barron
9Braden Phillips
9Alan Guevara		1:41.42aArcola – A
7.12Gavin Mechling
12Trey Wardrip
12Carter Pratt
10Garrett Casteel		1:41.65aArthur (A.-Lovington-Atw…
8.9Isaiah Harbert
9Roaran Lees
9Wayde Pauley
9Wyatt Kile		1:43.80aPana – A
9.12Damien Coney
9Grady Sparks
10Dylan Miller
9Camden Mitchell		1:44.26aBethany (Okaw Valley) – A
10.12Jonathan Yu
10Harsh Patel
12Zhaohan Sun
11Benji Chang		1:44.38aUrbana (University) – A
11.11Cameron Brown
10Evan Fogerson
10Cole Stoerger
9Gavin Conour		1:46.12aCerro Gordo-Bement – A
12.9Kyle Miller
9Joe Koehler
9Mason Oliver
10Landon Francisco		1:51.30aMacon (Meridian) – A
4×400 Relay Varsity – Finals
1.11Gage Smith
10Tucker Foil
9Tucker Kull
12Breyton Beck		3:28.87aShelbyville – A
2.11Jeremy Walker
11Christian Brilley
11Cameron Kernaghan
11Caleb Kernaghan		3:29.08aDecatur (St. Teresa) – A
3.11Ben Hornaday
10Will Foltz
11Hunter Branca
12Logan Wallace		3:39.71aTuscola – A
4.12Jace Green
12Keaton Korando
12Max Allen
11Mason Allen		3:43.36aArthur (A.-Lovington-Atw…
5.11Jariah Adamson
10Evan Fogerson
10Dylan Howell
10Chance Young		3:43.94aCerro Gordo-Bement – A
6.12Mitch Ripple
12Keagan Kantor
11Wyatt Wilcox
12Drew Hurelbrink		3:46.91aMacon (Meridian) – A
7.10Hayden Moody
10Owen Hussong
11Paul Bates
10Kyle Corkill		3:52.43aSullivan – A
8.12Elias Finkelman
12Brooks Hu
9Bruce Tang
10Harsh Patel		3:53.91aUrbana (University) – A
9.11Dillon Elledge
9Isaiah Harbert
10Ethan Hicks
9Wayde Pauley		4:01.43aPana – A
11Reynol Oyervides
10Oden Barron
9Alan Guevara
10Aden York		SCRArcola – A
10Brady Clodfelder
10Layne Rund
9Ryan Schlueter
9Nolan Morse		SCRVilla Grove – A
4×800 Relay Varsity – Finals
1.11Martin Velchek
9Evan Cook
11Cameron Kernaghan
11Caleb Kernaghan		8:16.90aDecatur (St. Teresa) – A
2.10Jackson Barrett
12Riley Nolan
12Logan Wallace
10Josiah Hortin		8:19.94aTuscola – A
3.12Lucus Stokes
11Calvin Miller
10Aydan Fisher
12Breyton Beck		8:22.51aShelbyville – A
4.9Kai Schwartz
11Lukas Grosse-Perdekamp
9Henry Wang
12Henry Laufenberg		8:52.16aUrbana (University) – A
5.12Jace Green
12Jacob Duzan
11Lyle Adcock
12Keaton Korando		9:14.95aArthur (A.-Lovington-Atw…
6.11Rowan Denmark-Collins
10Cohen Sands
10Aiden Ashbrook
10Zack Ruwe		9:30.84aBroadlands (Heritage) – A
7.12Clayton Schmohe
10Hayden Moody
9Rhett Lehman
10Owen Hussong		9:42.83aSullivan – A
8.10Evan Fogerson
9Tyce Alumbaugh
11John Freese
9Brody Somers		9:55.62aCerro Gordo-Bement – A
9.9Blake Davis
9Andrew Fonner
10Logan Turner
10Austin Zoch		11:14.75aVilla Grove – A
Shot Put – 12lb Varsity – Finals
1.11Chris Boyd17.60mTuscola
2.11Mitchel Myers14.20mArcola
3.12Haven Hatfield14.10mTuscola
4.12Austin Abercrombie13.06mArthur (A.-Lovington-Atw…
5.12Denim Cook11.96mDecatur (St. Teresa)
6.9Jack Jokisch11.87mShelbyville
7.9Jacob Tighe11.80m PRArthur (A.-Lovington-Atw…
8.12Jayden Troxell11.43mSullivan
9.10Hunter White11.41mMoweaqua (Central A & M)
10.11Thomas Pierceall11.38mCerro Gordo-Bement
11.10Brandon Lehman11.14mPana
12.10Cooper Greenwood10.95mMacon (Meridian)
13.11Connor Black10.92mVilla Grove
14.12Seth Webner10.90m PRBethany (Okaw Valley)
15.11Brody Barnes10.68mMoweaqua (Central A & M)
16.11James Lippert10.65m PRUrbana (University)
17.9Roaran Lees10.58mPana
18.12Robbie Sheumaker10.55mMacon (Meridian)
19.9Sean Jerebek10.41mDecatur (St. Teresa)
20.9Ben Brown10.39mBethany (Okaw Valley)
21.10Dirk Lane10.33mSullivan
22.10Logan Stiner10.29m PRShelbyville
23.11Garrett Dale10.03m PRVilla Grove
24.10Raul Guerra9.96mArcola
25.11Damon Cline9.81mHume (Shiloh)
26.12Ryland Graham9.65m PRUrbana (University)
27.9Ian Glennon7.45mCerro Gordo-Bement
11Levi EadsDNSHume (Shiloh)
Discus – 1.6kg Varsity – Finals
1.11Mitchel Myers47.95m PRArcola
2.11Chris Boyd43.35mTuscola
3.12Seth Webner42.01m PRBethany (Okaw Valley)
4.12Haven Hatfield41.22mTuscola
5.12Austin Abercrombie41.01mArthur (A.-Lovington-Atw…
6.10Connor McGlauchlen40.91mPana
7.11Michael Gauna36.89mArcola
8.12Justice Chapman36.62mDecatur (St. Teresa)
9.10Hunter White35.90mMoweaqua (Central A & M)
10.11Jariah Adamson35.80mCerro Gordo-Bement
11.10Brandon Lehman35.14mPana
12.9Jack Jokisch34.00m PRShelbyville
13.12Jayden Troxell33.10mSullivan
14.9Ben Brown32.33m PRBethany (Okaw Valley)
15.11Sercye Haynes32.04mDecatur (St. Teresa)
16.11Tristan Quick31.79mHume (Shiloh)
17.11Cohen Winings31.60mSullivan
18.11Tanner Beckmier30.48mArthur (A.-Lovington-Atw…
19.11Ivan Corpus28.11mCerro Gordo-Bement
20.10Cooper Greenwood27.32mMacon (Meridian)
21.10Kaden Piersall27.31mMoweaqua (Central A & M)
22.10Gabe Davis26.60mUrbana (University)
23.10Caden Ford26.30mMacon (Meridian)
24.11James Lippert24.66m PRUrbana (University)
25.11Dalton Logan21.47mVilla Grove
10Logan StinerDNSShelbyville
High Jump Varsity – Finals
1.12Beau Edwards1.95m SRArcola
2.12Caleb Woods1.90m PRMoweaqua (Central A & M)
3.12Drew Hurelbrink1.90mMacon (Meridian)
4.10Chance Young1.85mCerro Gordo-Bement
5.12Sam Holthaus1.80mPana
6.9Tanner Thomas1.75mArcola
7.12Sam Laufenberg1.75mChampaign (Academy High)
8.9Jack Jokisch1.70mShelbyville
9.12Ivan Favila1.70mUrbana (University)
10.10Layne Rund1.70mVilla Grove
11.12Zhaohan Sun1.65m PRUrbana (University)
11.9Camden Mitchell1.65mBethany (Okaw Valley)
13.10Landon Francisco1.60mMacon (Meridian)
14.12Ryan Villalobos1.60mSullivan
11Ty BrachbillDNSShelbyville
12Reggie EdmondsDNSArthur (A.-Lovington-Atw…
Pole Vault Varsity – Finals
1.12Ivan Favila4.15mUrbana (University)
2.10Griffin Kimbrel4.15mPana
3.12Max Beyers3.86mShelbyville
4.10Will Foltz3.70mTuscola
5.9Isaiah Harbert3.55mPana
6.10Brett Bushue3.55m PRSullivan
7.12Ben Bushue3.40mSullivan
8.11Bo Hilbert3.10mShelbyville
11Cameron KernaghanDNSDecatur (St. Teresa)
Long Jump Varsity – Finals
1.12Austin Henschen6.93m PRPana
2.12Mitch Ripple6.30m PRMacon (Meridian)
3.10Landon Waldrop6.26m PRArthur (A.-Lovington-Atw…
4.12Connor Lewis6.20mTuscola
5.11Brody Barnes6.20m PRMoweaqua (Central A & M)
6.12Holden Schmidt6.13m PRShelbyville
7.9Josiah Brown6.11mChampaign (Judah Christi…
8.12Denim Cook6.06m PRDecatur (St. Teresa)
9.11Aldo Garcia6.05m PRArcola
10.11Cody Browne5.93mSullivan
11.11Brycen Hendrix5.85mDecatur (St. Teresa)
12.11Brandon Kollman5.80m PRHume (Shiloh)
13.9Aian Fryman5.75mSullivan
14.9Jaedyn Wills5.73m PRPana
15.10Keegan Sanders5.71m PRMoweaqua (Central A & M)
16.12Elijah Kiesel5.54mVilla Grove
17.9Mason Conour5.45m PRCerro Gordo-Bement
18.12Colin Magenheimer5.42m PRChampaign (Judah Christi…
19.10Logan Stiner5.31mShelbyville
20.11Hunter Branca5.27mTuscola
21.11Benji Chang5.21mUrbana (University)
22.12Titus Kyles5.15mUrbana (University)
23.9Alex Rexroad5.12mArthur (A.-Lovington-Atw…
24.9Gavin Conour4.92mCerro Gordo-Bement
25.10Dylan Miller4.76mBethany (Okaw Valley)
26.12Matthew Rigsby4.65mMacon (Meridian)
27.9Max Rardin4.42mArcola
9Seth ForlinesDNSBethany (Okaw Valley)
11Rowan Denmark-CollinsDNSBroadlands (Heritage)
11Tyler VonLankenDNSHume (Shiloh)
10Kyler WilliamsDNSVilla Grove
Triple Jump Varsity – Finals
1.12Caleb Woods12.88m PRMoweaqua (Central A & M)
2.11Daryl Okeke12.78mChampaign (Judah Christi…
3.10Landon Waldrop12.49m PRArthur (A.-Lovington-Atw…
4.10Aiden Ballinger12.40m PRSullivan
5.12Andy Brown12.24mUrbana (University)
6.10Kyler Williams11.99m PRVilla Grove
7.9Braden Phillips11.90m PRArcola
8.11Amare Wallace11.90m PRDecatur (St. Teresa)
9.10Ryan Lindstrom11.52m PRArcola
10.12Krish Patel11.32mTuscola
11.12Noah Corzine11.22m PRDecatur (St. Teresa)
12.10Philip Lehman11.20mMoweaqua (Central A & M)
13.12Elijah Kiesel11.00m SRVilla Grove
14.10Dexter Parrish10.85mSullivan
15.10Luca Zepeda-Flores10.81mUrbana (University)
16.11Bo Hilbert10.59mShelbyville
17.9Tyce Alumbaugh10.52m PRCerro Gordo-Bement
18.10Logan Stiner10.49mShelbyville
19.9Alex Rexroad9.63mArthur (A.-Lovington-Atw…