WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Wednesday including video from Maroa-Forsyth baseball, Tuscola boys track and field and girls soccer sectional semifinals at Warrensburg-Latham.
Baseball
Class 2A Maroa-Forsyth Regional
Maroa (M.-Forsyth) 11
Warrensburg (W.-Latham 3
Class 2A Tolono (Unity)
Tolono (Unity) 5
Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) 6
Class 2A Virden (North Mac)
Shelbyville 6
Pana 1
Class 2A Hoopeston
St. Joseph (S.J. Ogden) 15
Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) 0
Soccer
Class 1A Warrensburg (W.- Latham)
Bloomington (Central Catholic) 6
Decatur (St. Teresa) 0
Softball
2A Regional Semifinal at Monticello
Monticello 4
Warrensburg-Latham 3
Boys Track and Field
1A Boys Track and Field Tuscola