WCIA — Scores from Tuesday around Central Illinois, including highlights of Villa Grove softball’s and Central girls soccer’s wins.

GIRLS SOCCER:

2A URBANA REGIONAL

Normal West 7, Danville 0

Central 5, Urbana 0

2A MAHOMET-SEYMOUR REGIONAL

Mahomet-Seymour 8, Bloomington 2

2A MATOON REGIONAL

Bethalto Civic Memorial 10, Taylorville 0

Mattoon 8, Charleston 1

2A SPRINGFIELD REGIONAL

Glenwood 9, Springfield Southeast 0

Springfield 2, Jacksonville 1

SOFTBALL

1A SALT FORK REGIONAL

Salt Fork 12, Armstrong 2

Milford 10, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

1A MERIDIAN REGIONAL

LeRoy 2, Arcola 1

Tuscola 4, Meridian 3

1A VILLA GROVE REGIONAL

Villa Grove 15, Heritage 0

Watseka 16, Tri-County 6

2A IROQUOIS WEST REGIONAL

Pontiac 15, Iroquois West 0

Kankakee McNamara 7, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2

2A SULLIVAN REGIONAL

Marshall 16, Shelbyville 6

St. Joseph-Ogden 9, Sullivan 0