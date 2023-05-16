WCIA — Scores from Tuesday around Central Illinois, including highlights of Villa Grove softball’s and Central girls soccer’s wins.
GIRLS SOCCER:
2A URBANA REGIONAL
Normal West 7, Danville 0
Central 5, Urbana 0
2A MAHOMET-SEYMOUR REGIONAL
Mahomet-Seymour 8, Bloomington 2
2A MATOON REGIONAL
Bethalto Civic Memorial 10, Taylorville 0
Mattoon 8, Charleston 1
2A SPRINGFIELD REGIONAL
Glenwood 9, Springfield Southeast 0
Springfield 2, Jacksonville 1
SOFTBALL
1A SALT FORK REGIONAL
Salt Fork 12, Armstrong 2
Milford 10, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
1A MERIDIAN REGIONAL
LeRoy 2, Arcola 1
Tuscola 4, Meridian 3
1A VILLA GROVE REGIONAL
Villa Grove 15, Heritage 0
Watseka 16, Tri-County 6
2A IROQUOIS WEST REGIONAL
Pontiac 15, Iroquois West 0
Kankakee McNamara 7, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2
2A SULLIVAN REGIONAL
Marshall 16, Shelbyville 6
St. Joseph-Ogden 9, Sullivan 0