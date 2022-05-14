WCIA — Scores from around Central Illinois, including highlights of wins by Central and Mahomet-Seymour baseball, and Williamsville soccer.
GIRLS SOCCER:
Class 1A Williamsville Regional Final
Williamsville 4, St. Thomas More 0
BASEBALL:
Central 11, Oakwood 1
Mahomet-Seymour 12, Mt. Zion 0
St. Joseph-Ogden 8, Salt Fork 1
Rantoul 14, MacArthur 0
Hoopeston Area 8, Cissna Park 7
Charleston 15, Taylorville 4
Teutopolis 11, Williamsville 5
Springfield 4, Granite City 1
SOFTBALL:
Central 15, Urbana 5
Mt. Zion 9, Mahomet-Seymour 8
Tuscola 12, Salt Fork 2
Warrensburg-Latham 4, Central A&M 1
Maroa-Forsyth 9, Meridian 2
Cumberland 14, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 8
Charleston 9, Taylorville 0