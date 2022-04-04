CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Scores from around Central Illinois including highlights of St. Thomas More’s game with Pontiac.

BASEBALL:

Pontiac 5, St. Thomas More 2

Unity 13, Rantoul 0

Warrensburg-Latham 18, Hartsburg-Emdrn 2

Arcola 16, Heritage 0

St. Anthony 6, Mahomet-Seymour 2

U-HIgh 16, MacArthur 0

Salt Fork 11, Armstrong 0

Teutopolis 7, Effingham 4

Lincoln 8, Peoria Notre Dame 2

Shelbyville 9, Neoga 0

Paris 15, Danville 4

Okaw Valley 3, Argenta-Oreana 1

Olympia 7, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6

BHRA 12, Oakwood 3

Westville 12, Hoopeston 0

SOFTBALL:

Watseka 14, Iroquois West 0

Blue Ridge 12, Cerro Gordo/Bement 10

Central Catholic 4, St. Joseph-Ogden 2

Salt Fork 13, Armstrong 1

Casey-Westfield 9, Teutopolis 0

Villa Grove 10, Cumberland 6

BHRA 12, Oakwood 2

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 12, Milford 4

Westville 4, Hoopeston 1

GIRLS SOCCER:

Mahomet-Seymour 9, Urbana 0

St. Teresa 7, Auburn 2

W-L/Maroa-Forsyth 3, Monticello 0

Sacred Heart-Griffin 4, Springfield 0