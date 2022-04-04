CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Scores from around Central Illinois including highlights of St. Thomas More’s game with Pontiac.
BASEBALL:
Pontiac 5, St. Thomas More 2
Unity 13, Rantoul 0
Warrensburg-Latham 18, Hartsburg-Emdrn 2
Arcola 16, Heritage 0
St. Anthony 6, Mahomet-Seymour 2
U-HIgh 16, MacArthur 0
Salt Fork 11, Armstrong 0
Teutopolis 7, Effingham 4
Lincoln 8, Peoria Notre Dame 2
Shelbyville 9, Neoga 0
Paris 15, Danville 4
Okaw Valley 3, Argenta-Oreana 1
Olympia 7, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6
BHRA 12, Oakwood 3
Westville 12, Hoopeston 0
SOFTBALL:
Watseka 14, Iroquois West 0
Blue Ridge 12, Cerro Gordo/Bement 10
Central Catholic 4, St. Joseph-Ogden 2
Salt Fork 13, Armstrong 1
Casey-Westfield 9, Teutopolis 0
Villa Grove 10, Cumberland 6
BHRA 12, Oakwood 2
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 12, Milford 4
Westville 4, Hoopeston 1
GIRLS SOCCER:
Mahomet-Seymour 9, Urbana 0
St. Teresa 7, Auburn 2
W-L/Maroa-Forsyth 3, Monticello 0
Sacred Heart-Griffin 4, Springfield 0