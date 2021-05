(WCIA) — Highlights from Girls’ Track and Field, as several area teams competed in Monticello on Firday evening at the Lady Sages Invitational, where Mt. Zion won the team title. Find more local scores below.

Lady Sages Intvitational Team Scores:

1) Mt. Zion 125

2) Tolono (Unity) 87

3) Catlin (Salt Fork) 83

4) Monticello 81

5) St. Joseph 64

Baseball:

PBL 9, Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 2

Mahomet-Seymour 5, SJO 2

Softball

Tuscola 7, Fisher 0

Unity 4, Paris 3