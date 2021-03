(WCIA) -- Watch the highlights from Danville's home-opener against Centennial, as the Vikings win 13-0 on Saturday. You can find more local football scores below.

Centennial 0, Danville 13Fisher 14, LeRoy 22GCMS 8, Tri-Valley 12Rochester 68, Springfield 34Lanphier 59, Lincoln 15Paris 62, Marshall 12Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6, Momence 18