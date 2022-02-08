CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Scores from around Central Illinois, including highlights from wins by Centennial and St. Thomas More.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Centennial 52, Central 37

Mahomet-Seymour 62, Urbana 53

St. Thomas More 60, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 54

St. Joseph-Ogden 74, Rantoul 54

Tuscola 61, St. Teresa 37

Lincoln 55, Mt. Zion 45

Arcola 67, Argenta-Oreana 52

Cerro Gordo/Bement 70, Heritage 28

Watseka 55, Hoopeston Area 39

Iroquois West 62, Milford 55

Salt Fork 46, Oakwood 44 (OT)

Sacred Heart Griffin 75, MacArthur 59

Decatur Lutheran 72, Villa Grove 38

Charleston 57, Effingham 46

Uni High 77, Fisher 67

New Berlin 55, Mount Pulaski 41

Pana 66, Vandalia 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Ridgeview 44, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 26

Meridian 57, Cobden 31