CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Scores from around Central Illinois, including highlights from wins by Centennial and St. Thomas More.
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Centennial 52, Central 37
Mahomet-Seymour 62, Urbana 53
St. Thomas More 60, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 54
St. Joseph-Ogden 74, Rantoul 54
Tuscola 61, St. Teresa 37
Lincoln 55, Mt. Zion 45
Arcola 67, Argenta-Oreana 52
Cerro Gordo/Bement 70, Heritage 28
Watseka 55, Hoopeston Area 39
Iroquois West 62, Milford 55
Salt Fork 46, Oakwood 44 (OT)
Sacred Heart Griffin 75, MacArthur 59
Decatur Lutheran 72, Villa Grove 38
Charleston 57, Effingham 46
Uni High 77, Fisher 67
New Berlin 55, Mount Pulaski 41
Pana 66, Vandalia 51
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Ridgeview 44, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 26
Meridian 57, Cobden 31