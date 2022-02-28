WCIA — Highlights, interviews and scores from high school girls’ basketball on Monday night with super-sectional games across the state as Neoga and Pana punch their tickets to the state tournament, with Mahomet-Seymour and Ridgeview coming up just short.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Class 1A Wayne City Super-Sectional:

Neoga 50, Goreville 48

Class 1A Serena Super-Sectional:

Serena 46, Ridgeview 34

Class 2A Vandalia Super-Sectional:

Pana 64, Carterville 56

Class 3A Highland Super-Sectional:

Bethalto Civic Memorial 53, Mahomet-Seymour 48