WCIA — Highlights, interviews and scores from high school girls’ basketball on Monday night with super-sectional games across the state as Neoga and Pana punch their tickets to the state tournament, with Mahomet-Seymour and Ridgeview coming up just short.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Class 1A Wayne City Super-Sectional:
Neoga 50, Goreville 48
Class 1A Serena Super-Sectional:
Serena 46, Ridgeview 34
Class 2A Vandalia Super-Sectional:
Pana 64, Carterville 56
Class 3A Highland Super-Sectional:
Bethalto Civic Memorial 53, Mahomet-Seymour 48