WCIA — Scores from around Regional Semifinal day for boys basketball around the state, including highlights of wins by St. Thomas More, Monticello, Unity, Lincoln, and Mahomet-Seymour.

1A BOYS BASKETBALL:

St. Thomas More 65, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 31

St. Teresa 62, Mt. Pulaski 59

Tuscola 54, Notre de La Salette 49

Arcola 65, Okaw Valley 57

Cerro Gordo-Bement 80, Argenta-Oreana 70

Decatur LSA 71, Salt Fork 58

Meridian 63, Casey-Westfield 56

Milford 38, St. Anne 36

St. Anthony 60, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 41

2A BOYS BASKETBALL:

Monticello 53, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 30

Unity 46, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 42

St. Joseph-Ogden 43, Oakwood 34

Prairie Central 53, Iroquois West 48

Auburn 55, Macomb 47

Pleasant Plains 63, Warsaw 61

Warresnburg-Latham 49, Tri-Valley 38

Maroa-Forsyth 66, Williamsville 63

Pana 71, Litchfield 51

Teutopolis 68, Shelbyville 36

3A BOYS BASKETBALL:

Mahomet-Seymour , Danville

Lincoln 53, Urbana 49

Centennial 50, Normal West 48

Sacred Heart-Griffin 69, Springfield 33

Southeast 66, Charleston 56

Lanphier 63, Mt. Zion 60

Richland County 55, Effingham 47